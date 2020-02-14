UrduPoint.com
Experts Fear India May Carry Out Another False Flag Operation To Defame Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

Experts fear India may carry out another false flag operation to defame Pakistan

Independent experts and analysts on Kashmir have expressed the apprehension that India may carry out another false flag operation to defame Pakistan and Kashmiris' freedom struggle and to create a war-like situation in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Independent experts and analysts on Kashmir have expressed the apprehension that India may carry out another false flag operation to defame Pakistan and Kashmiris' freedom struggle and to create a war-like situation in the region.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on the occasion of the completion of one year to the Pulwama incident, said that India had always resorted to nefarious tactics to defame the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The report said that it was another false flag operation by India to malign Pakistan and Kashmiris' freedom movement.

The experts and analysts expressed the apprehension that New Delhi may engineer another similar incident to divert world attention from genocide in occupied Kashmir. They urged the world to realize that the ruling Hindutva regime in India is a threat to global peace.

