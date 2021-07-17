UrduPoint.com
Five Polling Stations Set Up In Sargodha For AJK Elections

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:14 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Arshad Wattoo said that five polling stations and 16 polling booths had been set up for 2,101 Kashmiris living in the district to cast their votes for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Talking to the media on Saturday, he said duties of five presiding officers, 16 polling officersand 32 polling assistants had also been assigned for elections, adding that all arrangementshad been completed.

