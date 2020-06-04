Health worker injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a civilian was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a civilian was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district, on Thursday.

The civilian, a health worker by profession, was injured when troops opened fire in Yaripora area of the district Kashmir Media Service reported.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Block Medical Officer, Kulgam, Dr. Nighat confirmed to the media that a basic health worker was critically injured in the troops' firing. Police claimed that a patrolling party of the police was, earlier, attacked in the area.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch areas of the territory. There are complaints that besides arresting youth and damaging properties, the troops are harassing and misbehaving with inmates, damaging during the operations. The troops chopped off dozens of Apple trees in the middle of the night in Mehand area of Srigufwara in Islamabad district