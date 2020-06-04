UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Worker Injured In Firing By Indian Troops In Kulgam

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Health worker injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a civilian was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, a civilian was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district, on Thursday.

The civilian, a health worker by profession, was injured when troops opened fire in Yaripora area of the district Kashmir Media Service reported.

The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Block Medical Officer, Kulgam, Dr. Nighat confirmed to the media that a basic health worker was critically injured in the troops' firing. Police claimed that a patrolling party of the police was, earlier, attacked in the area.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch areas of the territory. There are complaints that besides arresting youth and damaging properties, the troops are harassing and misbehaving with inmates, damaging during the operations. The troops chopped off dozens of Apple trees in the middle of the night in Mehand area of Srigufwara in Islamabad district

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Fire Police Srinagar Apple Media

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

20 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

33 minutes ago

Govt's health sector reforms aimed at improving fa ..

4 minutes ago

Minister directs timely completion of livestock, a ..

4 minutes ago

Farmers advise to start sesame cultivation from Ju ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.