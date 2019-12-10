UrduPoint.com
HR Activists Demo For Kashmiris' Rights

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:37 PM

HR activists demo for Kashmiris' rights

Scores of civil society workers here on Tuesday staged a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Scores of civil society workers here on Tuesday staged a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir.

The demo was held outside local press club by the workers of Deep Organization, Taraqqi Pasand Organization and Journalists Rights Association to mark the World Human Rights Day.

The demonstrators were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for the provision of rights to Kashmiri people. They demanded the United Nations to play its effective role in providing justice to innocent people of Kashmir. They also urged the UN to ensure the implementation of its resolutions pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, noted civil society activists Zahra Sajjad Syed, Shahid Mehmood Ansari, Jameel Ahmed Jameel and many others were also present.

