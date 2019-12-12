Hundreds detainees booked under draconian law in IOK

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons a report released in Srinagar said that the abrogation of Article 370 led to more serious violations of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons a report released in Srinagar said that the abrogation of Article 370 led to more serious violations of human rights. The main brunt of this violence, the report added, is being borne by the youth, politicians, civilians and religious organizations. Hundreds of detainees booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, were shifted to various Indian jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APDP has said that the indefinite lockdown imposed by the Indian government in the aftermath of repeal of Article 370 is the extension of a de-facto State of Emergency in the territory.

The report points out that the lockdown has directly impacted all facets of life, including access to food, health and internet services, education, justice, religious freedom, business and employment. Various planned and critical surgeries had to be cancelled. The situation in Kashmir has gravely impacted children, many as young as 9-year-old, who were detained under PSA for being potential stone-palters.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to see the under military siege and lockdown on the 130th running day, today. Restrictions continue to remain enforced under Section 144, with every nook and corner of the territory being manned by Indian forces. The Kashmiri's continue to show defiance against India's anti-Kashmir moves by staying away from businesses, educational institutions and offices.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was involved in massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the international community to implement the UN resolutions for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in different districts of south Kashmir. The troops sealed all entry and exit points at Aliyarpora in Shopian and Awantipora and Dangerpora in Pulwama districts, and conducted door-to-door search operations.