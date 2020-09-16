Hurriyat leaders condemned killing of a youth in police custody in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori have strongly condemned the killing of an innocent Kashmiri youth, Irfan Ahmad Dar, in police custody in Sopore, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyat leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar on Wednesday termed the incident sad and disturbing.

They appealed rights bodies to take cognizance of these brazen human rights violations and bring the culprits to book.

It said these extra-judicial killings by the authorities that keep taking place in the valley at regular intervals to sustain the atmosphere of fear among people are condemnable to say the least.

While condemning the assault on journalists, the Hurriyat said thrashing local journalists while discharging their professional duties is highly condemnable.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori demanded immediate and impartial probe into the gruesome murder of Irfan.

He called the murder inhumane, cruel and barbaric and said, "Such killings are unacceptable." The Hurriyat leader called upon international human rights organizations to take notice of the custodial deaths in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement's leader Abdul Majeed Mir expressing grief and sorrow over the killing of Irfan in police custody said that Indian state terrorism is claiming innocent lives in the occupied territory.

He said that the blood of these martyrs would not go in vain. These martyrs sacrificed their lives for freedom of their oppressed people. He expressed condolences with the bereaved family.