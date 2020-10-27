Hussain Talat (253) and Shan Masood (134) news

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday stressed the need of adopting a multi-pronged strategy to prevent India from its hegemonic agenda in South Asia particularly Jammu and Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th October, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday stressed the need of adopting a multi-pronged strategy to prevent India from its hegemonic agenda in South Asia particularly Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"We direly need to create awareness against India's brinkmanship and to foil its policy of pushing the region to the brink of a nuclear disaster," he asserted.

Speaking at various webinars organized by Scottish Human Rights Forum and the Kashmir Council Sweden, the AJK President expressed concern over India's threats of a nuclear strike against Pakistan, carrying out false flag operations in order to malign Pakistan, repeated aggressions at the Line of Control, and the hybrid warfare to prevent Pakistan from supporting the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He maintained that we would have to engage, global civil society, political leadership and the world citizenry to seek a political settlement of the Kashmir imbroglio.

On the diplomatic front, the State President said that there was a need to launch a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against India on the global level, and to revamp diplomatic efforts in order to globalize the Kashmir issue and to pave the way for its resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. At the same time, he added that we need to prepare ourselves militarily to stem the tide of the fascist Hindutva philosophy and agenda, and engage legal experts to hectically plead our case.

While describing India's mantra of resolution of Kashmir issue through bilateral talks, the AJK President said that India was using bilateral talks as a time buying ploy. "We do not favor the idea because we desire trilateral talks with the participation of Kashmiri leadership and that too, under the auspices of the United Nations as the resolutions on Kashmir are still on the UN agenda," he added.

If there is any diplomatic process, that process must include Kashmiri representative. If there are any negotiating tables or any concentration of parleys taking place in Delhi or Islamabad, Muzaffarabad or Srinagar, New York or Geneva, Kashmiris must be represented

“There are three parties to the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan, India, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are the key party as they are the one who make a decision about their political future.”

AJK President said UN resolution which were passed in Late 1940s, early 1950s and until 1957 are the keystones for the Kashmir dispute and settlement of this conflict. These resolutions, he asserted can't be set aside, relegated to a secondary Position or expunged

Strongly condemning Modi regime's move to settle non-Kashmiri Indian Hindus in occupied Kashmir, the state President called upon the international community to stop India from demographic changes in the universally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and thus save lives and souls of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Highlighting India's military strategy in occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that India had militarily invaded, occupied and colonized a major part of Kashmir. Around 900,000 Indian troops are busy killing and maiming Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at the webinar hosted by the Kashmir Council Sweden, describing Sweden as a country with glorious tradition of supporting diplomacy, Khan said it can play an important role in resolution of Kashmir dispute through diplomatic means. He expressed his hope that, Swedish civil society and Swedish diplomatic establishment would respond to Kashmiris appeals and calls and will help us achieve our democratic right of self-determination.

The President acknowledged the role of former UN Secretary General and Swedish diplomat Dag Hammarskjöld who took interest in the amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.