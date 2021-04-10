Former "Chief Minister" of the strife-torn Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19 late Friday, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) : Former "Chief Minister" of the strife-torn Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19 late Friday, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the Line of Control.

On his official twitter, he wrote, "For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVID-19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.

" the report added quoting Omer as saying above.

Omer Abdullah, who was recently conditionally released from long imprisonment since August 05, 2019 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IIOJK State, took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in occupied Srinagar.