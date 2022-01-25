UrduPoint.com

India Has No Justification To Observe Republic Day: JKNF

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Urging Kashmiri masses to observe India's Republic Day as "Black Day", Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said on Tuesday that the fascist country that has usurped the fundamental rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir has no justification whatsoever to celebrate republic day

In a statement received here, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while denouncing India's illegal and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Since the past several decades' Indian occupational forces have been grossly involved in trampling down the fundamental political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people" "Notwithstanding their commitments of holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their political fate, the Indian rulers have chosen a violent path to suppress by dint of force the aspirations of Kashmiri people", he said.

The spokesman said that it was incumbent upon the international community to take serious notice of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and its belligerent occupation of Kashmir, which he said had been the major cause and consequence of unrest in the region.

Reiterating his party's full support to the APHC call for strike on January 26, the spokesman appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to convey to the world that India's illegal occupation was not acceptable to them.

