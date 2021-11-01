Indian NIA Arrests Two More Persons In IIOJK
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :India's infamous probe agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), has arrested two more persons from Srinagar and Sopore, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The arrested persons were Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, resident of Srinagar, and Umar Butt, resident of Sopore, who were held in a fake case registered against them on October 10, 2021, Kashmir Media Service reported.