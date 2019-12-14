UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Indian Troops Committing Grave HR Violations In IOK': Pervaiz Ahmad

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

'Indian troops committing grave HR violations in IOK': Pervaiz Ahmad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed Shah, has said that Indian troops are committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service , Pervaiz Ahmed Shah in a statement said that the Indian government had imposed military siege and communications blockade on August 5 in occupied Kashmir when it scrapped its special status and divided it into two union territories.

He said that more than nine lakh Indian troops were spreading panic and fear in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the continued lockdown and restrictions had led to severe shortages of medicines, food and other essential commodities in the occupied territory.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the August 5 illegal and unilateral move by the Modi-led Indian communal government.

He appealed to the world community to impress upon India to stop its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media All Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

33 minutes ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

36 minutes ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

36 minutes ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

36 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.