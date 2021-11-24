UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Forcing People To Stay Outdoors In Freezing Cold: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the Indian troops for forcing Kashmiri people to stay in the open even in subzero temperatures during cordon and search operations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The APHC spokesman said the troops also pass humiliating and obscene remarks besides subjecting the people to indecent frisking during the operations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He strongly condemned the arbitrary arrests of the youth on flimsy grounds, and said that the occupation troops and police personnel are inflicting untold atrocities on the detained youth during the interrogation. He deplored that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are living a hellish life under the illegal occupation of more than one million Indian troops, deployed in every nook and corner of the territory.

The spokesman denounced the killer forces who he said enjoy killing innocent and unarmed civilians, crack laughter and cut jokes as if they are on a hunting expedition in the occupied territory.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to fulfill his moral and legal obligation to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions to which India is a signatory and allow a free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir as has been done in East Timor, Sudan and other parts of the world.

