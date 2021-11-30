Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 651 Kashmiris including 13 women since 2019 in the territory of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a report compiled by Research Section of Kashmir Media, of those 99 Kashmiris were killed by the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel in fake encounters and custody since 2019.

The Indian troops, paramilitary, police personnel and notorious National Investigation Agency arrested over 18,000 Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students, journalists, civil society members and women in, at least, 12,694 cordon and search operations in the territory.