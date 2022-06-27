Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation at Trubji area of Kulgam district.