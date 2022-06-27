UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation at Trubji area of Kulgam district.

More Stories From Kashmir

