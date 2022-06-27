Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Kulgam
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM
Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary forces during a cordon and search operation at Trubji area of Kulgam district.