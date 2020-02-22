UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, early morning Saturday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, early morning Saturday.The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Related Topics

India Islamabad

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in US Reaches 34 - Health ..

52 seconds ago

Russian Embassy Asks Italy to Explain Raid on Biat ..

54 seconds ago

Appreciation of Pakistan at FATF meeting good news ..

5 minutes ago

Indian troops resorts to unprovoked firing along L ..

5 minutes ago

Relief package of PM : ALLEGED ATTA black marketin ..

5 minutes ago

PSL V 2020: Phone call by a man looking Karachi Ki ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.