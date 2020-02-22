Indian troops martyr two youth in occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, early morning Saturday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, early morning Saturday.The troops martyred the youth at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late last night.

The operation continued till last reports came in.