Indian Troops Subject People To Torture In Kupwara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Indian troops went berserk in Panzgam area of Kupwara district and subjected the residents to torture, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The troops barged into the residential houses, thrashed the inmates and vandalized the household goods. The troops also damaged property worth lacs of rupees, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two persons in Pulwama on false charges. The arrestees were identified as Suhail Ahmed Dar, a truck owner, and Bashir Ahmed Lone.

On the other hand, normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir valley due to continued military lockdown on 48th successive day, today.

Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

The troops have created a fear psychosis among the people forcing them to remain indoors. All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road. Even presence of employees is very thin in government offices.

The continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phoneservices in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu remain has added to the woesof the residents, who are facing immense problems in meeting their daily needs.

Kashmir

