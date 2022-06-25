UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Targeting Kashmiri Youth Under A Well-hatched Conspiracy: APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Indian troops targeting Kashmiri youth under a well-hatched conspiracy: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian troops are deliberately targeting the youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under a well-thought-out plan to force the Kashmiris into submission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian troops are deliberately targeting the youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under a well-thought-out plan to force the Kashmiris into submission.

The APHC in a statemen on Saturday said that the troops enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws were killing and arresting the Kashmiri youth at will without any fear of punishment.

It said during the last two weeks, the troops have martyred over a dozen youth in fake encounters and arrested many others during house raids and so-called search operations, KMS reported.

The APHC urged the international community to hold India accountable for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK and play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement in Srinagar said durable peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the will of Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

He said that the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi violated international law by repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019. He added that in order to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory, Modi regime has granted citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir to tens of thousands of Indian citizens in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar August Citizenship 2019 All Government Asia

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab from June 27

7-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab from June 27

36 seconds ago
 Overton falls short of hundred as Bairstow leads E ..

Overton falls short of hundred as Bairstow leads England advance

37 seconds ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

39 seconds ago
 WASA kicks off cleanliness work of 15 nullahs of P ..

WASA kicks off cleanliness work of 15 nullahs of Pindi

41 seconds ago
 Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of count ..

Weather to remain hot, dry in most parts of country: PMD

42 seconds ago
 Livestock and Dairy Development Abbottabad establi ..

Livestock and Dairy Development Abbottabad establishes Tick dusting veterinary p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.