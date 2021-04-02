UrduPoint.com
India's Talks Offer Designed To Validate Illegal Actions: AJK President.

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 10:49 PM

India's talks offer designed to validate illegal actions: AJK President.

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that there has been no change in the policy of the Indian Government on the Kashmir issue and noted that Delhi remains stubbornly stuck to its action of August 5, 2019, and subsequent steps

MIRPUR {AJK}: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that there has been no change in the policy of the Indian Government on the Kashmir issue and noted that Delhi remains stubbornly stuck to its action of August 5, 2019, and subsequent steps.

"The Modi government is constantly taking steps to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in the held territory. In this situation talks with Delhi would further encourage India and it would claim that its illegal actions have been accepted as valid", he said.

In an interview with the private Pakistani TV network, the state President said that the ceasefire reached after talks between the directors-general (military operations) of Pakistan and India at the Line of Control is a right step because, after this agreement, the loss of life and property from the shelling between the armed forces of the two countries would come to a halt, AJK President office said on Friday.

He maintained that the Kashmiri leadership should be consulted before any talks with India, and the Government of Pakistan must take into confidence the leaders on both sides of the LoC particularly the All Parties Hurriyat Conference so that a consensus strategy is adopted keeping in view India's past record.

"On the one hand, India talks about holding negotiations while on the other, its 900,000 troops have besieged eight million population of occupied Kashmir for the last 600 days, and besides usurping all their fundamental and civil rights, the youth are being killed in fake encounters on daily basis", he added.

Sardar Masood Khan asserted that those struggling for freedom and right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir are our own citizens, and they consider themselves to be Pakistanis, and we fully hope that the state of Pakistan would never leave them alone in their just struggle nor the 220 million Pakistani people would give up extending political and moral support to them.

The AJK president said that the letter written by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Pakistan to talks, contains allegations, and in response, the Pakistani prime minister has clearly talked about Kashmir.

Asked for how long the ceasefire between the forces of Pakistan and India at the LoC would remain in place, Sardar Masood Khan said that the question must be posed to India because it is India that has always been committing aggression at LoC.

"Our forces had been responding to India's aggression in self-defence, and they have been targeting India's military positions only," he asserted and added that Pakistan Army had never targeted the civilian population of occupied Kashmir because they are our own citizens and brethren.

Responding to a question about efforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, the AJK president said that we have always demanded Saudi Arabi and other OIC members to use their good offices, and secure an end to Indian brutalities and the genocide of Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir, and play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

