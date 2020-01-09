UrduPoint.com
Institution Of Ombudsman Playing Vital Role In Ensuring Good Governance, Justice: Sardar Masood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the institution of Ombudsman is playing vital role in ensuring good governance, prompt and inexpensive justice and administrative reformations in the State

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the institution of Ombudsman is playing vital role in ensuring good governance, prompt and inexpensive justice and administrative reformations in the State.

He was talking to Chief Ombudsman AJK Zaffar Hussain Mirza who called on him at President House here on Thursday.

Sardar Masood asserted that the institution is addressing complaints concerning different departments of the State adding improvement could be brought in the system of governance by facilitation of institutions.

The AJK President congratulated the AJK Chief Ombudsman and his team for resolving thousands of public complaints in short span of time.

On the occasion, the Chief Ombudsman briefed the President regarding forthcoming Asian Ombudsmen conference in Turkey and the representation of AJK.

