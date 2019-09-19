The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that every segment of Kashmiri society is ready to pick gun and fight India, but we expect that the international community will prevent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from marching on the path of fanaticism, and will save South Asia from a disastrous war

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that every segment of Kashmiri society is ready to pick gun and fight India, but we expect that the international community will prevent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from marching on the path of fanaticism, and will save South Asia from a disastrous war.

Addressing national Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir hosted by chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani here, he warned that if the international community did not block fascism being perpetrated under the label of Hindutva, peace, and security of the whole world would be destroyed.

Declaring Modi an Adolf Hitler, Hulagu Khan, and Genghis Khan of the present century, he said that Modi who had declared to eliminate the Muslims in this region had actually awakened the whole nation and has attracted attention of the global media to Kashmir.

"What we could not explain to the world about Kashmir for the last seven decades is being presented by global media before the world today," he added.

He said that members of the European Parliament who used to speak about their economic interests linked with India, now publicly say that the situation of occupied Kashmir is highly alarming, and what India is doing in Kashmir is not acceptable.

The AJK president said that the steps taken by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue since August 5 are certainly appreciable but these are not enough. We will have to repeatedly approach the UN Security Council, demand the UN Human Rights Council to constitute an international commission of inquiry on Kashmir, and compel influential countries of the world to speak against the injustice being done to the Kashmiri people, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India had already attacked Pakistan, because an attack on occupied Kashmir means an attack on Pakistan. Occupied Kashmir is part of Pakistan, and those living there are Pakistanis. "We are not opposed to the Hindu religion, but we are opposed to Hindu fanatic mentality," he added.

While referring to offers of mediation on Kashmir, the AJK president said that no out of box solution of Kashmir issue in which Kashmiri people are not involved, will be accepted.

Rejecting statements of the Indian rulers about Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that people of both the regions had fought Dogra army, and had liberated them. "These regions have never been under India's control even for a single day, as such the statements of Indian rulers about them have no value," he concluded.