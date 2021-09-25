JKNF thanks PM Imran for raising Kashmir issue

Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously during his speech to the UN General Assembly

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 25 (APP):Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously during his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Terming the premier's landmark speech as a true reflection of Kashmiris' sentiments the JKNF leader while lauding Pakistan's consistent support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle said, "The people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the people as well as the government of Pakistan for their continued support to their cause and raising global awareness on early resolution of Kashmir".

"I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his strongly worded statement on the Kashmir cause and calling for an immediate end to human rights violations in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir", Wani said while talking to media.

Referring to India's brazen violations of international law and its utter disregard for the basic human rights, the JKNF leader said that it was high time that the world should hold India accountable for the war crimes its forces have been involved in Kashmir. He said that the abysmal situation in the occupied territory lays bare India's continued aggression and violence against the people of occupied Kashmir.

The JKNF Vice Chairman said that it was high time that the UN should consider establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the OHCHR report to hold an independent investigation into human rights violations in Jammu & Kashmir.

Urging the world community to play its due role in holding India accountable for its crimes committed by its troops in the IlOJK, he said, "Appeasement or inaction on the part of the world community would only embolden the abuser".