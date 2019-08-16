Kashmir Must Be Resolved in Accordance With UN Charter, Bilateral Agreements - China Envoy

The issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be settled peacefully in compliance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and existing agreements between India and Pakistan, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jim told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be settled peacefully in compliance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and existing agreements between India and Pakistan China 's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jim told reporters on Friday.

"The issue of Kashmir should be resolved through peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," Zhang said.

Zhang, who was speaking after the UN Security Council consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, said that China is deeply concerned about the current situation in the region and called upon India and Pakistan to refrain from any unilateral actions that may fuel tensions.

On Wednesday, China requested the Security Council to convene for a closed meeting to address the questions of human rights and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured a special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Under the new Indian government initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region - the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state - since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions increased earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.