Kashmiri rights activist calls for urgent attention from UNHRC to stop HR abuses in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Seeking the urgent attention of the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHRC], veteran Kashmiri human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani has urged the world human rights forum to immediately move to stop the continual increased human rights abuses on the part of the Indian occupational forces against innocent populations in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

Addressing the ongoing 5th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council under Agenda item 4 General Debate on behalf of the World Muslim Congress in the Swiss city of Geneva on Friday, Wani, also senior APHC leader and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), said, "For the last 76 years and more importantly, since the last 34 years, people of Kashmir have been reeling under brutal military occupation, custodial killings, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, sexual abuse, destruction of properties, and torture continue with impunity, said a message released to the media here on Friday.

Altaf Hussain Wani continued by saying, "As anticipated, the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A was a pretext to implement settler colonialism and mass land grabs by India, the occupying power.

" The Hague regulations of 1907 and the 4 Geneva Convention have laid certain restrictions and responsibilities on the occupier.

He pointed out that most recently, the Indian state of Maharashtra has bought land in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, which is not only illegal as per state subject laws but also an attempt to deprive indigenous people of land and their rights, which are protected through the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Indian has put Kashmiri land on sale to Indian realtors. Given military power to occupy any land without the consent of local authorities, he said and added that development means to Indians in IIOJK the opening of liquor shops, construction of temples, new military cantonments, and Hindu pilgrimage sites to systematically erase Kashmir’s political, religious, and cultural identity, who are already humiliated, dismembered, disempowered, and disenfranchised, he concluded.

