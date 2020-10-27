Kashmiris across LoC observe Black Day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday observed Black Day to mark strong protest and indignation against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 73 years

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ): The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday observed Black Day to mark strong protest and indignation against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 73 years.

The Black Day marks landing of Indian military troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 contrary to the aspirations of the people of the state .

The call for observance of Black Day was given by the Kashmiri leadership on both sides of divide to remind the international community, especially the United Nations, to perform their due role for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

Protest rallies and processions, besides public congregations in all small and major towns including district and tehsil headquarters were the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The main function in the AJK was held in Muzaffarabad to mark the Black Day.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called for maintaining complete unity and understanding among the political forces to collectively move forward for achieving the cherished goal of liberation from the Indian yoke.

He said the enemy India was bent upon to weaken the unity of Kashmiri people, who, however, were fully aware of its designs.

He said Kashmiri people were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute. The only solution of the Kashmir dispute was the plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations resolutions for which concrete and joint efforts were needed.

Raja Farooq demanded India to release of all the Hurriyet leaders, lift ban on the media, repeal of black laws, and stop atrocities and human rights abuses in the IIOJK. The prime minister paid rich tributes to the people of occupied Kashmir for facing repressions of the brute Indian forces with courage and determination.

He strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and called for convening the session of OIC on the matter.

The function was attended by the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, political leaders, members of civil society and large number of people from all walks of life.

In the IIOJK , the day was marked by complete strike and anti-India demonstrations in response to the call given by the caged elderly Kashmiri leaders besides other leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.