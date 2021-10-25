Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against forced Indian occupation

Mass anti-India rallies will be hallmark of the Black day to be observed by people living both sides of the line of control - IIOJK and AJK, on October 27 to reiterate extreme indignation and protest against the Indian incursion on Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) ; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2021 ):Mass anti-India rallies will be hallmark of the Black day to be observed by people living both sides of the line of control - IIOJK and AJK, on October 27 to reiterate extreme indignation and protest against the Indian incursion on Jammu & Kashmir.

People living both sides of the LoC observes October 27 as the black day every year to mark this day with severe protest and resentment against the Indian unlawful and sinister action of landing her armed military and para military troops at Srinagar airport against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people blatantly defying all international norms and commitments.

This year too, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation, will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax and decisive stage following the massive continual anti-India protests by the people in the curfew-clamped and locked-down state.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to expressed completed dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

National Events Organising Committee source told APP here on Monday that major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian Illegally occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for revival of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay.