KIIR webinar slams digital siege in IIOJK, calls for holding India accountable for crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) have called on the world community, particularly the United Nations, to hold the Indian government accountable for violating all international norms and its obligations under the UN charter.

The webinar titled "Digital Apartheid in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir" was addressed by Phil Bennion Former MP, Afzal Khan Shadow Minister/ Deputy Leader HOC, UK based Kashmiri Rights activist Muzamil Ayub Thakkur, Dr. Sania Muneer Assistant Professor Punjab University, Ms. Mariana Zucca International Law expert and others.

The event was moderated by the KIIR Chairman Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, according to press statement issued here.

In his initial remarks the KIIR chief while apprising the panelists of the prevailing political and human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir said that there was a dire need that the global community should realize the gravity of the Kashmir conflict and play its much needed role to settle this long running dispute, which he said has been main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

Highlighting the devastating impacts of over a year-long military clampdown and communication blockade on the Kashmiri society the speakers while harshly criticizing the digital apartheid & internet siege in the IlOJK termed it as a collective punishment to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Reiterating their support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination the distinguished panelists asked the international community to shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its pro-active role to settle the dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Referring to international covenants they said, "The Indian government has no authority to restrict peoples' right to freedom of movement and access to the Internet and basic human rights".