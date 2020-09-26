UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KIIR Webinar Slams Digital Siege In IIOJK, Calls For Holding India Accountable For Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:56 PM

KIIR webinar slams digital siege in IIOJK, calls for holding India accountable for crimes

Speakers at a webinar hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) have called on the world community, particularly the United Nations, to hold the Indian government accountable for violating all international norms and its obligations under the UN charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar hosted by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with World Muslim Congress (WMC) have called on the world community, particularly the United Nations, to hold the Indian government accountable for violating all international norms and its obligations under the UN charter.

The webinar titled "Digital Apartheid in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir" was addressed by Phil Bennion Former MP, Afzal Khan Shadow Minister/ Deputy Leader HOC, UK based Kashmiri Rights activist Muzamil Ayub Thakkur, Dr. Sania Muneer Assistant Professor Punjab University, Ms. Mariana Zucca International Law expert and others.

The event was moderated by the KIIR Chairman Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, according to press statement issued here.

In his initial remarks the KIIR chief while apprising the panelists of the prevailing political and human rights situation in the occupied Kashmir said that there was a dire need that the global community should realize the gravity of the Kashmir conflict and play its much needed role to settle this long running dispute, which he said has been main cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.

Highlighting the devastating impacts of over a year-long military clampdown and communication blockade on the Kashmiri society the speakers while harshly criticizing the digital apartheid & internet siege in the IlOJK termed it as a collective punishment to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Reiterating their support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination the distinguished panelists asked the international community to shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its pro-active role to settle the dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Referring to international covenants they said, "The Indian government has no authority to restrict peoples' right to freedom of movement and access to the Internet and basic human rights".

Related Topics

India Internet World Altaf Hussain United Nations Punjab Jammu United Kingdom Afzal Khan Congress Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

'Don’t trust Sheikh Rasheed as he is Devil of Pi ..

12 minutes ago

11 held, narcotics recovered

16 minutes ago

Ehsaas scholarship given to 4140 students of IUB

16 minutes ago

MoF participates in 5th Framework Working Group me ..

28 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalize for Chehlum: Kabir ..

19 minutes ago

MoHAP calls for strengthening strategic partnershi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.