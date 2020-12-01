KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platform: AJK president

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while rejecting the impression of withdrawal of support by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue has said that Saudi Arabia form the platforms of OIC and its Kashmir Contact Group, has always supported Pakistan's stance

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while rejecting the impression of withdrawal of support by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue has said that Saudi Arabia form the platforms of OIC and its Kashmir Contact Group, has always supported Pakistan's stance.

He said in the recent meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Niamey town of Niger Saudi Arabia has once again robustly explained its stand on the Kashmir issue and helped us highlight the Kashmir issue on the global level.

In separate interviews with the US-based Muslim Network TV and Saudi Arabia's daily Arab News, he said that at the Niamey meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan, in his address to the Niamey conference, stated in unequivocal terms that peace and security of South Asia is not possible without the settlement of the Kashmir conflict.

The AJK President said that this statement by Prince Faisal assumes more significance because Saudi Arabia is the current chair of the OIC. The people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir had expected that the brotherly country Saudi Arabia would adopt a strong position on the situation of Kashmir, he said but regretted that the UAE had adopted silence on the Kashmir issue.

About the OIC's concern over anti-Muslim hatred in different regions of the world, the AJK president said that he had made it clear to the Muslim leaders during the meeting that the worst Islamophobia was taking place in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the Hindu fanatics are targeting the Muslims because of their religion, faith and values, and they wanted to eliminate the Muslims in not only India but occupied Jammu and Kashmir also.

To a question, Sardar Masood Khan said that the Indian Army had violated the ceasefire line and targeted the civilian population along the Line of Control more than 2,700 times during the current year alone. As a consequence, dozens of people were martyred, scores were injured, and the people's property damaged. On the other hand, he maintained that Pakistan Army in response to India's aggression, targets only Indian military position and avoid targeting the Kashmiri brethren living on the other side of the LoC.

About the latest situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the state president said that India was using rape as an instrument of war against the Kashmiri women, He went on to say that India in violation of the UN resolutions settling Indian Hindus in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Kashmir in order to turn Muslim majority state into a Hindu majority region.

When asked to comment on the silence of the UN Human Rights Commission after issuing two reports on flagrant violation of Kashmiri people, the President said, the reports of United Nations Commission on Human Rights had significantly help highlighted the gross human rights violation in Kashmir. He said that after the UN Human Rights Commission reports of 2018 and 2019, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Physicians for Human Rights, European Parliament and the All-party Parliamentary Kashmir Group of the UK Parliament have also issued separate reports on human rights violations by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.