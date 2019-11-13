UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Number Of Complaints Found Against Children In IoK: Hurriyat Leader

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Large number of complaints found against children in IoK: Hurriyat Leader

Hameed Lone Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APCH) here on Wednesday said tens of thousand violation complaints had been found against the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Hameed Lone Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APCH) here on Wednesday said tens of thousand violation complaints had been found against the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said Amnesty International (AI) and group working for children's right in the report said Juveniles of IoK remained in jails and the number of detained Juveniles increased, adding ,a large number of them arrested on petty offenses and awaiting conviction.

The brutality of Indian forces increased day by day as 500,000 troops were deployed there and imposing a sweeping curfew, arrested thousands and virtually cut down all communication resources, he told APP.

Hameed while commenting on the state of imprisoned juveniles during the 100 days in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), said these children remained deprived off basic facilities of life.

He urged people of Kashmir to defy a ban and join a mass march against inhuman behavior of Indian army with children, he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Army Hurriyat Conference Amnesty International March All

Recent Stories

Another movement against PTI govt on cards

22 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to bow in front of India's aggressio ..

3 minutes ago

Former Spain star Villa to retire at end of season ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for Railway Shaikh Rashid Ahmed for revie ..

3 minutes ago

Air pollution shuts schools in Iran's capital

22 minutes ago

ADNOC signs long-term sales agreement with Emirate ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.