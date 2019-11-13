Large number of complaints found against children in IoK: Hurriyat Leader

Hameed Lone Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APCH) here on Wednesday said tens of thousand violation complaints had been found against the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Hameed Lone Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APCH) here on Wednesday said tens of thousand violation complaints had been found against the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said Amnesty International (AI) and group working for children's right in the report said Juveniles of IoK remained in jails and the number of detained Juveniles increased, adding ,a large number of them arrested on petty offenses and awaiting conviction.

The brutality of Indian forces increased day by day as 500,000 troops were deployed there and imposing a sweeping curfew, arrested thousands and virtually cut down all communication resources, he told APP.

Hameed while commenting on the state of imprisoned juveniles during the 100 days in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), said these children remained deprived off basic facilities of life.

He urged people of Kashmir to defy a ban and join a mass march against inhuman behavior of Indian army with children, he added.