UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest Public Sector Banking Afoot In AJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:22 AM

Latest public sector banking afoot in AJK

Chairman Audit Committee of the state-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi visited the bank's head office on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 )-, Chairman Audit Committee of the state-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi visited the bank's head office on Thursday.

Syed Aftab Hussain Gillani, President/CEO (Acting) of the Bank briefed him about the various initiatives taken by the management to promote the banks business.

Divisional Head IT, Ahtesham Malik presented a presentation to Abbasi about the Bank's move to integrate its IT with information of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to prevent opening of NACTA prohibited accounts by the persons or organizations.

Abbasi was also given a demo on various features of the design about its effectiveness. He expressed his keen interest in the demo and inquired about its various aspects.

He lauded the efforts of the Bank to move forward and formally inaugurated IT based NACTA solutions to kick off.

All the Divisional Heads of the Bank and RC North were present during the demo.

The President/CEO thanked Fayyaz Ali Abbasi for visiting the BAJK head office and offering valuable suggestions regarding progress of the Bank.

Related Topics

Business Bank Progress Bank Of AJK

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

15 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

16 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

16 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

16 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

16 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.