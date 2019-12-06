Latest public sector banking afoot in AJK

Chairman Audit Committee of the state-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi visited the bank's head office on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 )-, Chairman Audit Committee of the state-run Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi visited the bank's head office on Thursday.

Syed Aftab Hussain Gillani, President/CEO (Acting) of the Bank briefed him about the various initiatives taken by the management to promote the banks business.

Divisional Head IT, Ahtesham Malik presented a presentation to Abbasi about the Bank's move to integrate its IT with information of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to prevent opening of NACTA prohibited accounts by the persons or organizations.

Abbasi was also given a demo on various features of the design about its effectiveness. He expressed his keen interest in the demo and inquired about its various aspects.

He lauded the efforts of the Bank to move forward and formally inaugurated IT based NACTA solutions to kick off.

All the Divisional Heads of the Bank and RC North were present during the demo.

The President/CEO thanked Fayyaz Ali Abbasi for visiting the BAJK head office and offering valuable suggestions regarding progress of the Bank.