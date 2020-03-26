UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi's Govt Refused To Provide Basic Facilities Of Lives To IoK People

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Modi's govt refused to provide basic facilities of lives to IoK people

Faderal Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Thursday said Indian's BJP Hindutva supremacist government refused to allow Kashmiris basic facilities and information to deal with Covid 19 as this deadly virus engulfed the whole world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Faderal Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Thursday said Indian's BJP Hindutva supremacist government refused to allow Kashmiris basic facilities and information to deal with Covid 19 as this deadly virus engulfed the whole world .

In a tweet on her social media account, she said that the people across world facing corona virus and adopting preventive measures of social distancing, but the number of prisoners of Indian jails being increased with the Kashmiri leaders and youth.The world community take action against Modi's Fascism, she added.

Kashmiri leaders and youth remain increased in Jails accross the India.

She said " the people Indian Occupide Jammu Kashmir(IoJK) continue to be deprived of all basic amenities of life and services thanks to Modi's fascism."

Related Topics

India World Social Media Jammu All Government

Recent Stories

Stokes hopeful for IPL 2020, prepares himself desp ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Representative Praises Russia's Coronavirus Fi ..

4 minutes ago

Nine held for different violations in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Iran reports 157 new virus deaths, imposes interci ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 7 bln allocated for village electrification, up ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia Declares State of Emergency, Shuts Borders ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.