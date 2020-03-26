Faderal Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Thursday said Indian's BJP Hindutva supremacist government refused to allow Kashmiris basic facilities and information to deal with Covid 19 as this deadly virus engulfed the whole world

In a tweet on her social media account, she said that the people across world facing corona virus and adopting preventive measures of social distancing, but the number of prisoners of Indian jails being increased with the Kashmiri leaders and youth.The world community take action against Modi's Fascism, she added.

Kashmiri leaders and youth remain increased in Jails accross the India.

She said " the people Indian Occupide Jammu Kashmir(IoJK) continue to be deprived of all basic amenities of life and services thanks to Modi's fascism."