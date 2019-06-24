UrduPoint.com
Pulwama, Shopian Shut To Mourn Killing Of Youth

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

Pulwama, Shopian shut to mourn killing of youth

Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Monday, against the killing of four youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Monday, against the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the troops martyred the youth, Showket Ahmed, Azad Ahmed, Rafi Hassan Mir and Suhail Yousuf Butt during a cordon and search operation in Daramdora area of Shopian district on Sunday.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the roads in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Hundreds of people visited the residences of martyred youth to pay tributes to them and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

The illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid homage to the martyred youth. He also expressed solidarity with the families of the slain youth.

