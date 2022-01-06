Shutdown in Sopore on massacre anniversary

Complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town on Thursday, on the completion of 29 years of the deadly massacre carried out by Indian troops in the town on this day in 1993, in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town on Thursday, on the completion of 29 years of the deadly massacre carried out by Indian troops in the town on this day in 1993, in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the roads, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The puppet authorities sealed all entry and exit points of Sopore town by deploying heavy police force to prevent people from holding anti-India rallies.