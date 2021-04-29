UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Transporters On Strike Hold Demo In Jammu

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:32 PM

Transporters on strike hold demo in Jammu

Transporters staged a protest demonstration in Jammu demanding a hike in passenger fare for their survival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Transporters staged a protest demonstration in Jammu demanding a hike in passenger fare for their survival.

Angry over the authorities' decision of capping the seating capacity in public transport at 50 per cent, the protesters assembled near General Bus Stand in Jammu and held a demonstration, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The protesters were led by Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association, T S Wazir. They burnt the tyres of vehicles and shouted slogans in support of their demand.

Private transporters went on an indefinite strike on April 21 to protest against the authorities' order allowing only 50 per cent seating capacity in passenger vehicles.

They claimed that it was not feasible for them to ply their vehicles at 50 per cent capacity as the fuel prices are skyrocketing and they have already suffered huge losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Talking to media persons, T S Wazir said, on the third day of their strike, they held a meeting with the Transport Commissioner and submitted their proposal to the authorities but no decision has been taken as yet.

He said that they were forced to take to the streets because the administration was not paying heed to their demands"We suffered huge economic losses last year on account of the Covid pandemic and the latest unilateral decision of the administration, without enhancing the passenger fare, is bound to hit the industry badly," he added.

The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation in the coming days if the administration doesn't meet their demand.

