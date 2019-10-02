US Congressional panel to discuss HR situation in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A US Congressional sub-committee has said that it will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on October 22.

Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman, in a statement in Washington said that Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia, would testify at the hearing, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"The hearing will focus on the Kashmir Valley, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet, and telephone communications have been interrupted," he said. The panel will also review the humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and whether Kashmiris have adequate supplies of food, medicine and other essentials, he added.

Brad Sherman said that deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Scott Busby, who overseas human rights efforts in South Asia, would also testify. "We have invited other State Department officials and we also expect to hear from private human rights activists on the issues," he said.

"In August, I had an opportunity to meet Americans from Kashmir Valley in the San Fernando Valley, along with my colleague Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN). We heard stories of difficulties encountered by my constituents and others, and the fears they have for their loved ones. Since then I have had several additional meetings with Kashmiri Americans," Brad Sherman said. "I look forward to learning more about human rights in Kashmir," he added.