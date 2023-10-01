'Al-Jundi' Successfully Presented UAE As A Unique Model Of Leadership: Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Defence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) To mark ‘Al Jundi’ Magazine's 50th anniversary, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri stated that the insightful vision of the UAE wise leadership and its sound directives, along with the efforts and dedication of the country's sons and daughters, played a significant role in earning the United Arab Emirates the respect and esteem of countries and leaders around the world.

‘’The national media institutions, in collaboration with the military institution's media, played a pivotal and influential role in conveying a dignified image of the UAE to the world. The media successfully presented the country as a unique model of leadership ambition, work determination, and a school in nation-building,'' said Mattar Al Dhaheri in a statement marking the magazine’s 50th anniversary.

Issued by the Ministry of Defence, Al Jundi Magazine has established itself as a prominent entity since its establishment in October 1973 in the specialized media landscape of the UAE.

It actively contributed, alongside its followers and readers, to enhancing the position of the UAE Armed Forces locally, regionally, and globally.

‘’We witnessed its evolution in terms of form, content, and the digital transformation it has achieved. Today, as we celebrate Al Jundi Magazine's golden jubilee after 50 years of success, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the magazine's editorial team for their professional and media-savvy efforts in conveying positive messages about the development of the state's defence military sector and the honourable position achieved by our military industries' products and the significant ongoing progress.''

This places a great responsibility on Al Jundi Magazine and specialized media entities in the country for continuous monitoring, analysis, and forward-looking insights to ensure sustainability, he added..

I wish "Al Jundi Magazine" continued success and perseverance as an indispensable source of knowledge among the various military media and cultural outlets in the country, he concluded