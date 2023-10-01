Open Menu

'Al-Jundi' Successfully Presented UAE As A Unique Model Of Leadership: Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Defence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; successfully presented UAE as a unique model of leadership: Undersecretary of Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) To mark ‘Al Jundi’ Magazine's 50th anniversary, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri stated that the insightful vision of the UAE wise leadership and its sound directives, along with the efforts and dedication of the country's sons and daughters, played a significant role in earning the United Arab Emirates the respect and esteem of countries and leaders around the world.
‘’The national media institutions, in collaboration with the military institution's media, played a pivotal and influential role in conveying a dignified image of the UAE to the world. The media successfully presented the country as a unique model of leadership ambition, work determination, and a school in nation-building,'' said Mattar Al Dhaheri in a statement marking the magazine’s 50th anniversary.

Issued by the Ministry of Defence, Al Jundi Magazine has established itself as a prominent entity since its establishment in October 1973 in the specialized media landscape of the UAE.

It actively contributed, alongside its followers and readers, to enhancing the position of the UAE Armed Forces locally, regionally, and globally.

‘’We witnessed its evolution in terms of form, content, and the digital transformation it has achieved. Today, as we celebrate Al Jundi Magazine's golden jubilee after 50 years of success, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the magazine's editorial team for their professional and media-savvy efforts in conveying positive messages about the development of the state's defence military sector and the honourable position achieved by our military industries' products and the significant ongoing progress.''

This places a great responsibility on Al Jundi Magazine and specialized media entities in the country for continuous monitoring, analysis, and forward-looking insights to ensure sustainability, he added..

I wish "Al Jundi Magazine" continued success and perseverance as an indispensable source of knowledge among the various military media and cultural outlets in the country, he concluded

Related Topics

World UAE Salem Progress United Arab Emirates October Gold Media

Recent Stories

Specialised national publications in boosting the ..

Specialised national publications in boosting the knowledge and awareness of UAE ..

21 seconds ago
 Arab Youth Center celebrates the graduation of 5th ..

Arab Youth Center celebrates the graduation of 5th edition of Young Arab Media L ..

30 seconds ago
 &#039;Al Jundi&#039; Magazine played significant r ..

&#039;Al Jundi&#039; Magazine played significant role in showcasing development ..

40 seconds ago
 &#039;Al Jundi&#039; documented historical milesto ..

&#039;Al Jundi&#039; documented historical milestones, remarkable achievements o ..

49 seconds ago
 ‘Al Jundi’ reinforces half a century of excell ..

‘Al Jundi’ reinforces half a century of excellence and creativity: Al Boward ..

58 seconds ago
 President of Guyana receives Abdullah bin Zayed fo ..

President of Guyana receives Abdullah bin Zayed for discussions on bilateral coo ..

1 minute ago
ADIPEC gathers global energy leaders in Abu Dhabi ..

ADIPEC gathers global energy leaders in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

1 minute ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039;… promising platform and val ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039;… promising platform and valuable source of knowledge: Com ..

1 minute ago
 &#039;Al Jundi&#039; Magazine provides realistic u ..

&#039;Al Jundi&#039; Magazine provides realistic understanding of military and s ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cyprus on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East