UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ta’awon Al Haq 12' Military Drills Conclude

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

'Ta’awon Al Haq 12' military drills conclude

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) The UAE Armed Forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, concluded 'Ta’awon Al Haq 12', a two-day military exercise organised with the participation of competent authorities in Al Shamkhah area, Abu Dhabi.

The drills included the use of helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, and ambulances, along with police and civil defence units.

The participating authorities noted that the exercise was organised out of their keenness to apply the highest levels of coordination and integration to reinforce the government’s efforts in protection of public security.

They thanked the public for their positive citizenship and high sense of national responsibility toward the preventive procedures and instructions issued by relevant authorities during the exercise.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Citizenship Government

Recent Stories

HR organizations should support govt in fight agai ..

36 minutes ago

Trump says he might 'quarantine' New York state

36 minutes ago

Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

36 minutes ago

UN to donate 250,000 masks to hospitals in New Yor ..

36 minutes ago

WHO launches WhatsApp health alert over COVID 19 i ..

37 minutes ago

Italy Confirms 889 New Coronavirus Deaths Over Pas ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.