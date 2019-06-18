UrduPoint.com
17 Dead After Motorboat Sinks In Bad Weather In Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

At least 17 people, including four children, died after a motorboat sank in choppy waters off the Indonesian island of Java, Reuters has quoted government official as saying on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) At least 17 people, including four children, died after a motorboat sank in choppy waters off the Indonesian island of Java, Reuters has quoted government official as saying on Tuesday.

The 10-metre (33 ft) wooden vessel with 57 people on board was hit by high waves off Sumenep in East Java province on Monday, said Tholib, a spokesman for the search and rescue agency.

"Rescue teams saved 39 passengers and are searching for one missing person," he added.

