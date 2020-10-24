DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Eng. Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of Dar Al Ber Society, stated that the Islamic Information Centre for "Islamic Awareness" of the Society has several distinguished achievements during the first three quarters of the current year.

From January to September, the centre organised 2,300 religious and educational lectures and lessons on issues of religion and society, and about 252,000 people benefited from them, as well as 182,000 who benefited from 177 activities and events in the same period, 99 percent of which were held remotely, he added.

He mentioned that the centre performs its role in line with the strategy and objectives of the Society and its cultural and awareness activities of moderate islam. The Society supports many communities with its preachers and lectures, as well as the distribution of 150,000 cultural awareness publications in more than 30 international languages that have benefitted 74 nationalities from different continents.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al Ber said that the Islamic Information Centre works to spread and consolidate the values of tolerance and love, to call to Allah with wisdom and good advice, to take care of new converts, and to educate them in matters of religion according to the approach of moderation and tolerance that the true religion calls for.

This is in line with the approach adopted by the country and is the vision of the leadership and its directives, which continues its efforts to endorse and promote the true religion, through the means and platforms of social media, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Al Mazrouei added that the centre, in light of the current conditions, provided financial support, food and supplies to new converts affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus.