28 New Coronavirus Cases In Kuwait, 317 Total

Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:45 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said Wednesday that 28 people were infected by the novel coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, reported the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

This brings the country's tally of confirmed virus cases up to 317, the ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in the daily briefing.

The new cases include three patients related to travel; a Kuwaiti citizen related to travel to the UK and two Indians related to travel to India, he said.

The remaining cases, who had close contacts with previously announced patients, came from India, Nepal and Bangladesh, the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of seven patients from the coronavirus, raising the country's total recoveries to 80.

Your Thoughts and Comments

