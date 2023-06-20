4th ham radio session with ISS-stationed Sultan Al Neyadi held in Ajman

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that a ham radio session with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station (ISS), under ‘A Call from Space’ event was successfully held at the Mushairif school, Cycle 1-Ajyal in Ajman, in collaboration with the Emirates Amateur Radio Society (EARS) and Emirates Literature Foundation (ELF). Ham radio, or amateur radio, uses a broad spectrum of frequencies to communicate between individuals, groups, and even remote regions and space, making it a valuable communication tool.

The ham radio session, the fourth in a series of 10, was held as the ISS passed over the region, with 25 students from various classes participating. The session is part of the ELF in Space initiative, between MBRSC and Emirates Literature Foundation, which aims to bring space closer to the community.

Adnan Al Rais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, said, “This unique interaction with Sultan Al Neyadi, live from the ISS, brings the wonders of space directly to students, inspiring them to consider the vast possibilities beyond our planet. It is heartening to see the students' enthusiasm during these sessions as they learn more about life in microgravity, the crucial scientific experiments being conducted, and its importance for mankind. We believe such sessions cultivate curiosity and encourage a stronger pursuit of STEM fields, contributing to our nation's goal of becoming a leader in space technology and exploration."

The session commenced with an introduction to MBRSC and its endeavours, followed by a presentation about space stations, offering attendees a glimpse into mankind's exploits in space.

Additionally, students received training on the usage of ham radio, simplifying details about the essential communication device that has been in use since the 20th century.

This was followed by the live ham radio session lasting 10 minutes with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. Participants from different classes had the opportunity to ask Al Neyadi a variety of space-related questions, such as the training required for space missions, how UAE culture influences work on the ISS, the importance of international collaboration in space exploration, future plans after returning to Earth, and how going to space changes one's perspective, among others.

In response to a student's question about how the UAE's focus on environmental conservation aligns with its space exploration goals, Al Neyadi answered, "It is important to protect our planet. The UAE, along with its partners, is working to advance technologies that help sustain life on Earth. Our work on the International Space Station reflects our commitment to protecting our planet. Additionally, the UAE is hosting COP28 later this year, which demonstrates our dedication to the cause of environmental protection."

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

