DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) In collaboration with Nasdaq Dubai, Abdulkader Sankari and his sons rang the market opening bell to mark its support of “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations, and to help fight hunger and malnutrition especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Dr. Abdulkader Sankari and his sons have pledged to contribute a total of AED 50 million over a period of 5 years towards the campaign, to help implement sustainable programs to fight and eradicate hunger.

The latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign joins dozens of humanitarian initiatives implemented within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Such efforts further the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, instil a culture of hope around the world and support development for a better future.