Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in partnership with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), hosted a business forum at Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi under the title, “Expanding Trade Horizons Between Abu Dhabi and Korea”. Aimed to open wider avenues for shared trade and investment opportunities, the forum amid continued growth in trade between the UAE and South Korea, which rose by 11% compared to 2023, reaching AED84.7 billion ($ 23.1 billion) by the end of 2024. Non-oil trade specifically witnessed an impressive 42.5% growth during the same period.

The forum brought together leading companies from the UAE and South Korea to strengthen economic relations and explore new collaboration opportunities. Discussions emphasised the importance of private sector partnerships, knowledge exchange, and investment in driving shared economic progress. The Abu Dhabi Chamber highlighted the emirate’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, positioning Abu Dhabi as a dedicated platform for Korean companies to engage with private sector opportunities and access both regional and global markets.

In 2024, UAE exports to South Korea recorded a modest decline compared to 2023, yet overall trade exchange between the two countries increased. Imports from South Korea rose by 14%, reaching AED18.7 billion ($ 5.1 billion).

Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its role as a preferred destination for Korean investment, with joint projects and partnerships expanding across strategic sectors such as energy, advanced manufacturing, and technology. Korean companies continue to establish operational bases in Abu Dhabi, taking advantage of its modern infrastructure and flexible regulatory framework that supports ease of doing business and regional growth.

The UAE-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is expected to further integrate Emirati suppliers into Korean value chains and open new avenues for strategic cooperation built on innovation and joint investment.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber registered an 11.1% increase in South Korean companies joining its membership in 2024 compared to 2023, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s rising profile as a global business hub. In parallel, Emirati companies operate actively in South Korea across more than eight key sectors, including retail, ICT, port operations, shipping and logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Yoon Jin Sik, Chairman of KITA, underscored the importance of deepening economic ties between Abu Dhabi and Korea. They pointed to innovation and diversification as essential drivers creating new opportunities for trade, investment, and sustainable private sector growth across regional and global markets.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi said: “Bringing our business communities together reflects the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s strategic commitment to enabling global partnerships that unlock growth, expand market access, and support the ambitions of the private sector. Our collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association highlights a shared vision for innovation and diversification and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading platform for South Korean companies looking to grow their presence across regional and international markets.”

With over 158,000 member companies, the Abu Dhabi Chamber serves as the collective voice of the emirate’s private sector. It represents business interests, advocates for policies aligned with economic priorities, and works to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem in line with investment and sustainable growth objectives.

Beyond policy advocacy, the Chamber provides a wide range of support services, including market intelligence, legal consultation, business advisory, and global networking platforms designed to help companies connect with partners and seize opportunities locally and worldwide.

Through its cooperation with KITA, representing over 73,000 member companies, the Chamber is building a stronger bridge between the two business communities. This partnership opens new avenues in investment and innovation, leveraging Abu Dhabi’s promising economy and advancing the Chamber’s roadmap to support diversification, global expansion, and excellence across the private sector.

The forum featured panel discussions led by experts, dedicated one-to-one business meetings, and follow-up sessions to ensure dialogue translated into actionable outcomes. Networking opportunities enabled Emirati and Korean companies to explore joint ventures and new avenues of cooperation.

For Abu Dhabi businesses, the forum represents a gateway into one of Asia’s most vibrant markets, reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to enabling its members to grow confidently and expand internationally.

