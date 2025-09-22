Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, inaugurated the “Building Tomorrow: Launch of PSEB’s Tech Initiatives for Pakistan” in Karachi on Monday.

The event, organized by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), unveiled six flagship initiatives aimed at developing digital growth, empowering youth, and strengthening Pakistan’s global footprint in technology.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the Federal Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to creating opportunities for Pakistan’s youth, who make up 60% of the population. She highlighted the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of equipping young people with cutting-edge digital skills to ensure sustainable economic progress.

“Prime Minister’s vision is clear: our youth are the backbone of our economy. By equipping them with cutting-edge digital skills and creating employment avenues, we can achieve sustainable economic growth. Programs such as DigiSkills and the newly launched Skill Tech Pakistan initiatives reflect our resolve to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy,” she said.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja further shared that the government has developed a ten-year digital roadmap with a $25 billion revenue target, noting that the earnings generated through digital employment will contribute directly to strengthening the national economy.

The six initiatives under the Skill Tech Pakistan program are designed to bridge the gap between academia and the industry while equipping young graduates with essential technical and soft skills. They focus on providing internships and placements, organizing specialized bootcamps and training programs, promoting communication and professional skills, offering certifications for small and medium-sized tech firms, establishing a facilitation hub to support companies, and creating platforms for global exposure of Pakistani startups.

Together, these initiatives will play a vital role in preparing Pakistan’s workforce for international markets, while simultaneously creating more jobs at home.

Speaking at the event, CEO PSEB Abu Bakr underlined the urgent need for greater execution and investment in the IT sector. “We have always spoken of the immense potential of Pakistan’s IT industry, but true progress requires strong execution channels. These six initiatives represent a new era of tech development. By generating employment, fostering skills, and branding Pakistan globally, we aim to create maximum impact for our economy and society,” he remarked.

He further noted that international companies must be encouraged to invest in Pakistan, as this will not only provide growth opportunities for the local market but also enhance the country’s global standing in the technology sector.

The minister also witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between PSEB, the Software Industry Training Council (SITC), and DEEP, which reflected a spirit of collaboration for the future of the industry. Prominent industry leaders, including the CEOs of PASHA and Ignite, Mr. Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, were also present at the event, reaffirming their support for Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Later Shaza Fatima Khawaja noted the government’s determination to make Pakistan a hub of digital innovation. “These initiatives are not just programs; they are building blocks of a future where Pakistan’s youth will lead the global digital economy. Together with our industry partners, we are creating opportunities that will define the country’s place in the world of technology,” she stated.