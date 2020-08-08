UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Civil Police Put Out Fire In Al Mamora

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out a large fire that broke out in a building in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Suffocation cases were reported and the injured were hospitalised.

Residents of Al Nahyan area had reported hearing a loud bang in an apartment on the seventh floor of a building in the Al Marwu Street, Al Mamora district.

Fire trucks from the Civil Defence rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and vacated the residents safely after preventing the fire from spreading to other apartments.

