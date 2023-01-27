Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident individuals and companies from outside UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th January, 2023 (WAM) – The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has announced the provision for the possibility of clearing goods for non-resident individuals and non-registered companies from outside the UAE through Abu Dhabi's land, sea, and air outlets.

This move aims to facilitate customer experience, reduce effort and time, and provide digital customs services in accordance with international best practices. The new feature allows non-resident individuals to clear their personal goods by creating a UAE Pass account through their passport and allows non-registered companies in the UAE to clear goods after completing registration and tax payment procedures.

It also includes automatic form filling for certain fields when using specific templates and facilitates the process of clearance requests for all categories through a single electronic page for all smart devices.

The updated clearance of goods service is available through the Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem "TAMM" and can be used for goods that are imported for commercial or personal entry, temporary admission, exported and re-exported, and in cases of re-export clearance or transit goods.