Abu Dhabi Development Fund Supports Sudan With US$556.5 Million

Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, stated that the fund, in cooperation with the Sudanese Government, recently implemented an aid package worth around US$556.5 million to support Sudan’s financial, economic, health, education, nutrition and agriculture sectors, as part of an overall Emirati grant worth $1.5 billion.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Suwaidi stressed that the aid was provided to the Sudanese people upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, which is keen to achieve the financial and economic stability of the country.

The UAE is committed to providing an overall aid package worth $1.5 billion, to fulfil the basic needs of the Sudanese people, he added.

In April 2019, the UAE pledged to provide Sudan with a package of economic aid to achieve financial and economic stability and support its health, education, nutrition and agricultural sectors.

Under this framework, the UAE, represented by the fund, deposited $250 million in the Central Bank of Sudan and supported the Sudanese Government’s budget with $119.8 million. The fund also sent 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $144.7 million, in addition to wheat packaging packs worth $10.8 million.

Hazem Hussein The aid included 136 tonnes of medicine and medical supplies worth $19.75 million, in addition to school supplies covering the needs of 400,000 students worth $11.4 million.

