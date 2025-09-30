Open Menu

Suicide Blast In Quetta Kills 5, Attack Foiled By Security Forces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:38 PM

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

A car bomb near Pishin Stop killed five and injured over 20, while security forces swiftly gunned down four armed attackers attempting to storm the FC headquarters.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) At least five people were killed and more than 20 injured in a suicide bombing near Pishin Stop on Quetta’s Hali Road, police and hospital officials confirmed.

According to police, rescue teams immediately reached the site and shifted bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital, where emergency has been declared in all major hospitals including Civil, BMC, and Trauma Center. Medical staff, consultants, and paramedics were called in urgently.

CCTV footage showed a powerful explosion followed by flames, damaging several nearby vehicles. Civil Hospital’s MS Dr. Abdul Hadi confirmed that the deceased were all civilians.

Security sources reported that the attack was carried out by Indian-backed militants using an explosive-laden vehicle.

Following the initial blast, four armed men in Frontier Corps (FC) uniforms attempted to storm the FC headquarters. However, security forces responded swiftly, killing all the attackers before they could enter the facility. Two FC personnel were injured in the exchange.

Officials said the attackers’ plans, allegedly linked to India’s proxy agenda, were successfully thwarted.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack, praising the quick and effective response of security forces. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the victims.

