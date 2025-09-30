Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has visited correctional and rehabilitation centres in Serbia to review innovative practices and modern approaches in this sector.

The visit focused on exploring ways to develop rehabilitation and care programmes aimed at reintegrating inmates into society, while also examining the use of digital systems and advanced technologies in managing the operations of such centres.

The visit formed part of the Judicial Department’s official mission to Serbia and reflects its commitment to building effective partnerships with international institutions.

By learning from leading global models, the Department seeks to enhance the quality of judicial and correctional services and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s competitive standing in the field.

The delegation was led by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and included Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Counsellor Ali Al Shaar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; and Abdullah Saif Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development.

As part of a field visit to the correctional and rehabilitation centres in the Serbian city of Pančevo, the delegation reviewed policies governing the management of these centres and their ongoing development plans. They also explored community-based programmes, the application of alternative penalties, and the use of electronic connectivity between relevant entities to support operational efficiency and reduce recidivism.

In addition, the delegation was introduced to regulatory and administrative models, mechanisms for monitoring inmate performance, and methods for assessing the outcomes of modern rehabilitation plans. They also reviewed the approved digital systems and logistical services designed to streamline procedures and improve the quality of services provided to inmates.

