Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has inaugurated the Expo-Sciences International (ESI) 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The event was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Khalfan Abdulla Khalfan Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre; Mahmoud Salem Alalawi, Director-General of the Corporate Efficiency Sector at Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority; along with a number of other dignitaries, senior officials, and official and academic delegations from around the world.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), ESI 2025 brings together more than 2,000 participants from over 45 countries. A distinguished group of emerging talents is showcasing innovative projects in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) across Halls 7–10 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, said, ”We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generous patronage of this global event, which reflects the wise leadership’s vision to support technical and vocational education and empowering youth to harness science and innovation in the service of humanity.
Expo-Sciences International is an inspiring platform that unites young talents from across the globe under one roof in Abu Dhabi to exchange ideas and present groundbreaking innovations that will help shape a knowledge-based future.”
The event is supported by the Advanced Technology Research Council as Platinum Sponsor, EDGE Group as Gold Sponsor, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi as Cultural Partner and Tourism Destination, Abu Dhabi Media Network as Media Partner, and the Higher Colleges of Technology as Academic Partner.
The event features scientific seminars, interactive workshops and cultural activities that broaden participants’ horizons and foster collaboration between academic and research institutions worldwide.
ESI 2025 runs until 1st October, offering participants and visitors an inspiring scientific experience designed to prepare a new generation of scientists and innovators capable of addressing future challenges.
