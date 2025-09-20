- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club showcases global achievement at International Boat Show in Italy
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Showcases Global Achievement At International Boat Show In Italy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) GENOA, Italy, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, is participating in the Genoa International Boat Show, held from September 18 to 23 in Genoa, Italy, alongside leading global brands and companies in the boating, yachting, and marine equipment industries.
At the Mercury global stand, the team is showcasing the “Abu Dhabi” powerboat, which made history in June 2025 by setting a new record in the legendary Pavia–Venice race. The achievement was accomplished by Italian driver and Team Technical Director Guido Cappellini, who completed the race in 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 54 seconds, at an average speed of 207.
26 km/h.
The Genoa International Boat Show is a prestigious global platform that annually attracts over 120,000 visitors across an exhibition area of more than 200,000 square meters, featuring hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, presenting the latest innovations and technologies in boats, yachts, and marine equipment.
Thani Al Qemzi, Team Manager of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, emphasized that showcasing the boat at this world-class event reflects the Club’s distinguished status on the international stage and highlights the value of its accomplishments over the years.
He noted that the record-breaking performance in the Pavia–Venice race remains a shining milestone in the journey of Team Abu Dhabi.
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Serbian Presidents attend parade marking Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag40 seconds ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets University of Sharjah students abroad43 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club showcases global achievement at International Boat Show in Italy45 seconds ago
-
Industry groups urge governmental support for nuclear investments31 minutes ago
-
OECD encourages responsible use of AI by governments to strengthen efficiency, effectiveness, trust31 minutes ago
-
Arab Youth Pioneers initiative concludes with inspiring commitments to collaboration, innovation1 hour ago
-
Saif Alalawi wins Zayed Charity Run in China, Suhail Albiloshi second2 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 7th Meeting of Heads of Prosecution Services of BRICS Countries3 hours ago
-
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, stability3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day3 hours ago
-
19 dead, 42 missing after migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast5 hours ago
-
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites5 hours ago