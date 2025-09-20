Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Showcases Global Achievement At International Boat Show In Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club showcases global achievement at International Boat Show in Italy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) GENOA, Italy, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, is participating in the Genoa International Boat Show, held from September 18 to 23 in Genoa, Italy, alongside leading global brands and companies in the boating, yachting, and marine equipment industries.

At the Mercury global stand, the team is showcasing the “Abu Dhabi” powerboat, which made history in June 2025 by setting a new record in the legendary Pavia–Venice race. The achievement was accomplished by Italian driver and Team Technical Director Guido Cappellini, who completed the race in 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 54 seconds, at an average speed of 207.

26 km/h.

The Genoa International Boat Show is a prestigious global platform that annually attracts over 120,000 visitors across an exhibition area of more than 200,000 square meters, featuring hundreds of exhibitors from around the world, presenting the latest innovations and technologies in boats, yachts, and marine equipment.

Thani Al Qemzi, Team Manager of the Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team, emphasized that showcasing the boat at this world-class event reflects the Club’s distinguished status on the international stage and highlights the value of its accomplishments over the years.

He noted that the record-breaking performance in the Pavia–Venice race remains a shining milestone in the journey of Team Abu Dhabi.

